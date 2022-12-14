The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

Not Available

Ava (Savannah May, Knight Squad), an incoming transfer student, reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother, Candice (Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). Katrina (Allie DeBerry, A.N.T Farm), the head cheerleader and most popular girl in school, unexpectedly cozies up to Ava who makes the squad and instantly becomes high school royalty. As she transitions into her new life, Ava discovers becoming part of the squad comes at a price.