Not Available

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Production Media Films

Ava (Savannah May, Knight Squad), an incoming transfer student, reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother, Candice (Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). Katrina (Allie DeBerry, A.N.T Farm), the head cheerleader and most popular girl in school, unexpectedly cozies up to Ava who makes the squad and instantly becomes high school royalty. As she transitions into her new life, Ava discovers becoming part of the squad comes at a price.

Cast

Denise RichardsCandice
Savannah MayAva
Alexandria DeberryKatrina

View Full Cast >

Images