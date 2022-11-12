Not Available

Bad Guys

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka “Webs.”

Cast

Sam RockwellMr. Wolf (voice)
Craig RobinsonMr. Shark (voice)
Richard AyoadeProfessor Marmalade (voice)
AwkwafinaMs. Tarantula (voice)
Marc MaronMr. Snake (voice)
Anthony RamosMr. Piranha (voice)

