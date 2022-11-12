Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka “Webs.”
|Sam Rockwell
|Mr. Wolf (voice)
|Craig Robinson
|Mr. Shark (voice)
|Richard Ayoade
|Professor Marmalade (voice)
|Awkwafina
|Ms. Tarantula (voice)
|Marc Maron
|Mr. Snake (voice)
|Anthony Ramos
|Mr. Piranha (voice)
