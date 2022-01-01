1993

So I Married an Axe Murderer

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1993

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Just after a bad breakup, Charlie MacKenzie falls for lovely butcher Harriet Michaels and introduces her to his parents. But, as voracious consumers of sensational tabloids, his parents soon come to suspect that Harriet is actually a notorious serial killer -- "Mrs. X" -- wanted in connection with a string of bizarre honeymoon killings. Thinking his parents foolish, Charlie proposes to Harriet. But while on his honeymoon with her, he begins to fear they were right.

Cast

Mike MyersCharlie Mackenzie
Nancy TravisHarriet Michaels
Anthony LaPagliaTony Giardino
Amanda PlummerRose Michaels
Brenda FrickerMay Mackenzie
Charles GrodinCommandeered Driver

