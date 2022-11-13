Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, "Waves" traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.
|Kelvin Harrison Jr.
|Tyler Williams
|Lucas Hedges
|Luke
|Taylor Russell
|Emily Williams
|Alexa Demie
|Alexis Lopez
|Renée Elise Goldsberry
|Catharine Williams
|Sterling K. Brown
|Ronald Williams
View Full Cast >
2 More Images