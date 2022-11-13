Not Available

Waves

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A24

Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, "Waves" traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.

Cast

Kelvin Harrison Jr.Tyler Williams
Lucas HedgesLuke
Taylor RussellEmily Williams
Alexa DemieAlexis Lopez
Renée Elise GoldsberryCatharine Williams
Sterling K. BrownRonald Williams

Images

