Not Available

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will produce the third film in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" series, starring Tom Holland. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

Cast

Tom HollandPeter Parker / Spider-Man
ZendayaMichelle 'MJ' Jones
Benedict CumberbatchStephen Strange / Doctor Strange
Jon FavreauHarold 'Happy' Hogan
Marisa TomeiMay Parker
Alfred MolinaOtto Octavius / Doctor Octopus

View Full Cast >

Images