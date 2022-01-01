Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will produce the third film in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" series, starring Tom Holland. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.
|Tom Holland
|Peter Parker / Spider-Man
|Zendaya
|Michelle 'MJ' Jones
|Benedict Cumberbatch
|Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange
|Jon Favreau
|Harold 'Happy' Hogan
|Marisa Tomei
|May Parker
|Alfred Molina
|Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus
