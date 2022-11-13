Not Available

The Turning

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. Next January, DreamWorks Pictures’ The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.

Cast

Mackenzie DavisKate
Finn WolfhardMiles
Brooklynn PrinceFlora
Mark HubermanBert
Niall Greig FultonPeter Quint
Barbara MartenMrs. Grose

