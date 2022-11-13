Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Not Available

Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette. Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your own mind because after taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the fucker in Los Angeles.