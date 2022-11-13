Not Available

Weathering With You

  • Animation
  • Romance
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Hodaka, a high school boy who moves from his isolated island home to the city of Tokyo, who immediately becomes broke! After finally finding work at a shady occult magazine, the sky rains every day until amidst the hustle and bustle of the big city, he meets a young woman called Hina. She lives a cheerful life with her younger brother, but also has a certain power: to stop the rain and clear the sky.

Cast

Kotaro DaigoHodaka Morishima (voice)
Nana MoriHina Amano (voice)
Shun OguriKeisuke Suga (voice)
Tsubasa HondaNatsumi Suga (voice)
Chieko BaishôFumi Tachibana (voice)
Sumi ShimamotoMamiya (voice)

