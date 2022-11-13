Weathering With You

Hodaka, a high school boy who moves from his isolated island home to the city of Tokyo, who immediately becomes broke! After finally finding work at a shady occult magazine, the sky rains every day until amidst the hustle and bustle of the big city, he meets a young woman called Hina. She lives a cheerful life with her younger brother, but also has a certain power: to stop the rain and clear the sky.
|Kotaro Daigo
|Hodaka Morishima (voice)
|Nana Mori
|Hina Amano (voice)
|Shun Oguri
|Keisuke Suga (voice)
|Tsubasa Honda
|Natsumi Suga (voice)
|Chieko Baishô
|Fumi Tachibana (voice)
|Sumi Shimamoto
|Mamiya (voice)
