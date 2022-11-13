From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.
|Alexander Skarsgård
|Amleth
|Nicole Kidman
|Queen Gudrún
|Claes Bang
|Fjölnir the Brotherless
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|Olga of the Birch Forest
|Ethan Hawke
|King Aurvandil War-Raven
|Björk
|The Seeress
