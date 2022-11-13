Not Available

The Northman

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Regency Pictures

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Cast

Alexander SkarsgårdAmleth
Nicole KidmanQueen Gudrún
Claes BangFjölnir the Brotherless
Anya Taylor-JoyOlga of the Birch Forest
Ethan HawkeKing Aurvandil War-Raven
BjörkThe Seeress

