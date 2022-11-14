Not Available

Donnie Yen reprises his role as Bruce Lee's legendary Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man in the finale of the revolutionary martial arts movie franchise.Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son. From the action visionary behind Kill Bill and The Matrix, witness the heroic sendoff to the saga that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans.