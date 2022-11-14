Not Available

Reminiscence

  • Romance
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), and a simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Cast

Hugh JackmanNicolas Bannister
Rebecca FergusonMae
Thandie Newton
Daniel Wu
Angela Sarafyan
Natalie Martinez

View Full Cast >

Images