A Quiet Place: Part II

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Platinum Dunes

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Cast

Emily BluntEvelyn Abbott
Cillian MurphyEmmett
Millicent SimmondsRegan Abbott
Noah JupeMarcus Abbott
Djimon Hounsou
Wayne DuvallRoger

Images

