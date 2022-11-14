A Quiet Place: Part II

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
|Emily Blunt
|Evelyn Abbott
|Cillian Murphy
|Emmett
|Millicent Simmonds
|Regan Abbott
|Noah Jupe
|Marcus Abbott
|Djimon Hounsou
|Wayne Duvall
|Roger
