Terrance Foster is a schoolteacher whose priority is to be the dad his father, Carl never was. He allows his freeloading ex-wife, of two years, to continue living with him for the sake of their son. His best friend Omar is a scheming womanizer who tells what ever lie he has to in order to sleep with as many women as possible. Everything is going routine until Omar persuades Terrance to go to a speed-dating event hosted by the local radio station. Hilarity ensues as the two find themselves in sidesplitting predicaments with a host of different women as they search for love in this hilarious romantic comedy.