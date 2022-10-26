1973

40 Carats

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 1973

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A forty year old woman who was vacationing in Greece meets a twenty-two year old, who was also on vacation. They spend the night together and she leaves him while he was sleeping. She then returns to New York and she is stunned to learn that her daughter's boyfriend is him. He then pursues her, and she is uncertain of what to do.

Cast

Edward AlbertPeter Latham
Gene KellyBilly Boylan
Binnie BarnesMaud Ericson
Deborah RaffinTrina Stanley
Billy Green BushJ.D. Rogers
Claudia JenningsGabriella

