A forty year old woman who was vacationing in Greece meets a twenty-two year old, who was also on vacation. They spend the night together and she leaves him while he was sleeping. She then returns to New York and she is stunned to learn that her daughter's boyfriend is him. He then pursues her, and she is uncertain of what to do.
|Edward Albert
|Peter Latham
|Gene Kelly
|Billy Boylan
|Binnie Barnes
|Maud Ericson
|Deborah Raffin
|Trina Stanley
|Billy Green Bush
|J.D. Rogers
|Claudia Jennings
|Gabriella
