We Summon the Darkness

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Common Enemy

The film is set in the Midwest against a backdrop involving a killing spree thought to be orchestrated by a satanic cult. Three best friends embark on a road trip to a heavy-metal show, where they bond with three aspiring musicians and head off to one of the girls’ country home for an afterparty. A night of fun and youthful debauchery takes a deadly turn as bodies begin to pile up, with each side thinking the other hides the killer.

Cast

Alexandra DaddarioAlexis
Maddie HassonVal
Keean JohnsonMark
Logan MillerKovacs
Amy ForsythBev
Austin SwiftIvan

