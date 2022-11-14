We Summon the Darkness

The film is set in the Midwest against a backdrop involving a killing spree thought to be orchestrated by a satanic cult. Three best friends embark on a road trip to a heavy-metal show, where they bond with three aspiring musicians and head off to one of the girls’ country home for an afterparty. A night of fun and youthful debauchery takes a deadly turn as bodies begin to pile up, with each side thinking the other hides the killer.
|Alexandra Daddario
|Alexis
|Maddie Hasson
|Val
|Keean Johnson
|Mark
|Logan Miller
|Kovacs
|Amy Forsyth
|Bev
|Austin Swift
|Ivan
View Full Cast >