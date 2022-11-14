Not Available

Little Things

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Cast

Denzel WashingtonJoe "Deke" Deacon
Rami MalekJim Baxter
Jared LetoAlbert Sparma
Sofia VassilievaTina Salvatore
Natalie Morales
Joris JarskyDetective Rogers

