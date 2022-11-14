Stupid Happy

Not Available

Stage manager Rachel Gurner (Hannah Pearl Utt) still lives in her childhood apartment above the theatre her family owns and operates in New York City. Level-headed Rachel is the only thing standing between her family - her off-kilter actress sister Jackie (Jen Tullock), her eccentric playwright father Mel (Mandy Patinkin), and her deadpan preteen niece Dodge (Oona Yaffe) - and utter chaos. Then, in the wake of a sudden family tragedy, Rachel and Jackie learn their presumed-deceased mother (Judith Light) is not just alive but thriving as a soap-opera star. Also starring Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin.