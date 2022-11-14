Not Available

Stupid Happy

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Stage manager Rachel Gurner (Hannah Pearl Utt) still lives in her childhood apartment above the theatre her family owns and operates in New York City. Level-headed Rachel is the only thing standing between her family - her off-kilter actress sister Jackie (Jen Tullock), her eccentric playwright father Mel (Mandy Patinkin), and her deadpan preteen niece Dodge (Oona Yaffe) - and utter chaos. Then, in the wake of a sudden family tragedy, Rachel and Jackie learn their presumed-deceased mother (Judith Light) is not just alive but thriving as a soap-opera star. Also starring Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin.

Cast

Hannah Pearl UttRachel Gurner
Jen TullockJackie Gurner
Judith LightSherrell
Mandy PatinkinMel
Mike ColterCharles
Alec BaldwinPeter

