Not Available

The Protégé

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Millennium Films

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonMoody
Maggie QAnna
Robert PatrickBilly Boy
Michael KeatonRembrandt
Patrick MalahideVohl
Ekaterina BakerLotta

View Full Cast >

Images

14 More Images