Jurassic World Dominion

Four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
|Chris Pratt
|Owen Grady
|Bryce Dallas Howard
|Claire Dearing
|Isabella Sermon
|Maisie Lockwood
|Omar Sy
|Barry Sembène
|Sam Neill
|Dr. Alan Grant
|Laura Dern
|Dr. Ellie Sattler
View Full Cast >
20 More Images