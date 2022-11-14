News of the World

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.
|Tom Hanks
|Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd
|Helena Zengel
|Johanna Leonberger
|Fred Hechinger
|Michael Angelo Covino
|Thomas Francis Murphy
|Merritt Farley
|Elizabeth Marvel
|Gannett
