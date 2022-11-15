Not Available

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Line Cinema

True horror returns. Based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even these experienced real-life paranormal investigators.One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them far beyond anything they’ve ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard, and directed by Michael Chaves.

Cast

Patrick WilsonEd Warren
Vera FarmigaLorraine Warren
Julian HilliardDavid Glatzel
Charlene AmoiaJudy Glatzel
Sarah Catherine HookDebbie Glatzel
Megan Ashley BrownYoung Lorraine

