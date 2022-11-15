Not Available

True horror returns. Based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even these experienced real-life paranormal investigators.One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them far beyond anything they’ve ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard, and directed by Michael Chaves.