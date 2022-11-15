Not Available

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Saturn Films

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

Cast

Nicolas CageNicolas 'Nick' Cage
Pedro PascalJavi Gutierrez
Tiffany HaddishVivian
Lily Mo SheenAddy
Sharon HorganOlivia
Jacob ScipioCarlos

