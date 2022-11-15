Not Available

She's Missing

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Heidi and Jane are best friends living in a small town in the desert. When Jane, a Rodeo Queen contestant and military wife goes missing, Heidi, now alone in the world, must begin a search across the desert for her friend. She digs up secrets and encounters the violence of life on the road, crossing paths with a series of unusual men and women in her search for an honest connection in a dishonest world.

Cast

Lucy FryHeidi
Eiza GonzálezJane
Josh HartnettRen
Blake BerrisGus
Christian CamargoLyle
Sheila VandCherry

