Darkness Waits

Not Available

Alone in the woods, a group of teenagers are stalked by a killer who escaped from the mental institution at Tremor Lake. After the horrific events, Cody is forced to spend a year in the institute himself. Upon his release, he returns to the secluded summer house where the murders took place, and is haunted by the memories of the night when his never-ending nightmare began. A party is thrown to celebrate his return to civilization, and since his parents are away, the college kids are free to run wild and get into trouble. Just as Cody thinks his life is returning to normal, the people closest to him begin to mysteriously disappear. The race is on to find out who is responsible for the killings, but it might be too late... Or perhaps Cody should look within himself to find the truth.