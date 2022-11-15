Not Available

Promising Young Woman

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Focus Features

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Cast

Carey MulliganCassie
Bo BurnhamRyan
Alison BrieMadison
Adam BrodyJez
Connie BrittonDean Walker
Jennifer CoolidgeSusan

