The Sea Beast

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Chris Williams

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netflix

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

Cast

Karl UrbanJacob Holland (voice)
Zaris-Angel HatorMaisie (voice)
Jared HarrisCaptain Crow (voice)
Marianne Jean-BaptisteSarah Sharpe (voice)
Dan StevensAdmiral Hornagold (voice)
Kathy BurkeGwen Batterbee (voice)

