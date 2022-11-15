Mister America

Heidecker beats a murder charge for selling faulty e-cigarettes at an EDM festival, and mounts a campaign to unseat the San Bernardino District Attorney. His effort to win voters tries to overcome a lack of experience and funding by leaning into the candidate’s personal likability. It does not go well.
|Tim Heidecker
|Tim Heidecker
|Gregg Turkington
|Gregg Turkington
|Manuel Giusti
|Manuel Giusti
|Mark Proksch
|Mark Proksch
|Alessandro Serradimigni
|Axiom
|Inger Tudor
|Miriam Waymon
View Full Cast >