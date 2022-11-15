Not Available

Mister America

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Abso Lutely Productions

Heidecker beats a murder charge for selling faulty e-cigarettes at an EDM festival, and mounts a campaign to unseat the San Bernardino District Attorney. His effort to win voters tries to overcome a lack of experience and funding by leaning into the candidate’s personal likability. It does not go well.

Cast

Tim HeideckerTim Heidecker
Gregg TurkingtonGregg Turkington
Manuel GiustiManuel Giusti
Mark ProkschMark Proksch
Alessandro SerradimigniAxiom
Inger TudorMiriam Waymon

Images