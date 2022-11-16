Not Available

Hell on the Border

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sweet Unknown Studios

This epic, action-packed Western tells the incredible true story of Bass Reeves (David Gyasi), the first black U.S. marshal in the Wild West. Having escaped from slavery after the Civil War, Reeves arrives in Arkansas seeking a job with the law. To prove himself, he must hunt down a deadly outlaw (Frank Grillo) with the help of a grizzled journeyman (Ron Perlman). As he chases the criminal deeper into the Cherokee Nation, Reeves must not only dodge bullets in hopes of earing his star, but severe discrimination — and ends up cementing his place as a cowboy legend.

Cast

Ron PerlmanCharlie Storm
Frank GrilloBob Dozier
David GyasiBass Reeves
Randy WayneIrish Jack
Manu IntiraymiIssac Parker
Gianni CapaldiTom Pinkerton

