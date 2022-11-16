Not Available

Let Him Go

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Focus Features

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Cast

Kevin CostnerGeorge Blackledge
Diane LaneMargaret Blackledge
Jeffrey DonovanBill Weboy
Will BrittainDonnie Weboy
Lesley ManvilleBlanche Weboy
Kayli CarterLorna Blackledge

View Full Cast >

Images