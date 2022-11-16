Not Available

The French Dispatch

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

American Empirical Pictures

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

Cast

Bill MurrayArthur Howitzer / Jr.
Tilda SwintonJ. K. L. Berensen
Frances McDormandLucinda Krementz
Jeffrey WrightRoebuck Wright
Adrien BrodyJulian Cadazio
Benicio del ToroMoses Rosenthaler

View Full Cast >

Images