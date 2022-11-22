42nd Street Forever! Volume 1: Horror on 42nd Street

Not Available

This hilarious 2004 dvd from Ban 1 Productions (almost completely different from the 2005 Synapse release of the same name) is chock-full of trashy exploitation trailers from the 70's (40 total, plus extras), including Salo:The 120 Days of Sodom (German theatrical), Creature with the Blue Hand, Chatterbox, Hooker's Revenge (AKA They Call Her One Eye), Dixie Dynamite, Vigilante Force, I Dismember Mama and Blood Spattered Bride combo, Black Christmas, Food of the Gods, The Crippled Masters, Women and Bloody Terror/Night of Bloody Horror combo, Welcome Home, Brother Charles (AKA Soul Vengeance), Shantytown Honeymoon, Savage Sisters, House of Missing Girls, and many more.