Not Available

Uncorked

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Argent Pictures

Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It’s a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbeque joint that’s been passed down from father to son since its inception. Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down. Written and directed by Prentice Penny (Insecure), and starring Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash, Uncorked is a hilarious and touching drama about a father and son who have to finally learn to listen to one another.

Cast

Mamoudou AthieElijah
Courtney B. Vance
Niecy Nash
Hélène Cardona
Matt McGorry
Sasha Compère

View Full Cast >

Images