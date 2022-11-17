Not Available

Three Thousand Years of Longing

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FilmNation Entertainment

Dr  Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Cast

Idris ElbaGenie
Tilda SwintonAlithea Binnie
Kaan GuldurYoung Murad IV
Ece YükselGülten
Zerrin TekindorKösem
David CollinsJocular Storyteller

