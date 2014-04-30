Period drama inspired by the life of Dido Elizabeth Belle. She was the illegitimate daughter of John Lindsay a Captain in the Royal Navy, stationed in the Caribbean with a Black woman named Maria Belle who bore him a daughter c. 1762. There has been a great deal of speculation about Maria Belle's status: whether enslaved, captured, free and so on. It is likely she was a slave aboard a captured Spanish ship.
|Gugu Mbatha-Raw
|Dido Elizabeth Belle
|Tom Wilkinson
|Lord Mansfield
|Miranda Richardson
|Lady Ashford
|Penelope Wilton
|Lady Mary Murray
|Emily Watson
|Lady Mansfield
|Sarah Gadon
|Lady Elizabeth Murray
