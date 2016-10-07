2016

The Girl on the Train

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 7th, 2016

Studio

Reliance Entertainment

Rachel Watson, an alcoholic who divorced her husband Tom after she caught him cheating on her, takes the train to work daily. She fantasizes about the relationship of her neighbours, Scott and Megan Hipwell, during her commute. That all changes when she witnesses something from the train window and Megan is missing, presumed dead.

Cast

Emily BluntRachel Watson
Rebecca FergusonAnna Watson
Haley BennettMegan Hipwell
Justin TherouxTom Watson
Luke EvansScott Hipwell
Allison JanneyDetective Sgt. Riley

Images

