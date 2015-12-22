There is just one week until Kate Mercer's 45th wedding anniversary and the planning for the party is going well. But then a letter arrives for her husband. The body of his first love has been discovered, frozen and preserved in the icy glaciers of the Swiss Alps. By the time the party is upon them, five days later, there may not be a marriage left to celebrate.
|Charlotte Rampling
|Kate Mercer
|Tom Courtenay
|Geoff Mercer
|Dolly Wells
|Charlotte
|Geraldine James
|Lena
|David Sibley
|George
|Richard Cunningham
|Mr. Watkins
