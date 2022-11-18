Not Available

DOG

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FilmNation Entertainment

DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Cast

Channing TatumBriggs
Kevin NashGus
Q'orianka KilcherNiki
Jane AdamsTamara
Amanda BoothTiffany
Aqueela ZollCallan

