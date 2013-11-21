2013

The Christmas Candle

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 21st, 2013

Studio

EchoLight Studios

Deep in the heart of the English countryside lies the enchanting village of Gladbury. Legend has it every 25 years an angel visits the village candlemaker and touches a single candle. Whoever lights this candle receives a miracle on Christmas Eve. But in 1890, at the dawn of the electric age, this centuries old legend may come to an end.

Cast

Samantha BarksEmily Barstow
Lesley ManvilleBea Haddington
Sylvester McCoyEdward Haddington
James CosmoHerbert Hopewell
Susan BoyleEleanor Hopewell
Barbara FlynnLady Camdon

