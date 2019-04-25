2019

Avengers: Endgame

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 2019

Studio

Marvel Studios

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Cast

Chris EvansSteve Rogers / Captain America
Brie LarsonCarol Danvers / Captain Marvel
Robert Downey Jr.Tony Stark / Iron Man
Chris HemsworthThor Odinson
Chris PrattPeter Quill / Star-Lord
Mark RuffaloBruce Banner / Hulk

View Full Cast >

Images