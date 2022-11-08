Not Available

In April 2008, HORSE the band drove to Ukraine to play their songs for Ukrainians. HORSE the band proudly presents the feature-length teaser for their upcoming 15-hour Rock Odyssey, EARTH TOUR 2008 - Desperate Living: "WE FLOODED IT, AND THERE’S YOGHURT EVERYWHERE AKA 48 HOURS IN UKRAINE" A raw and raucous account of the events surrounding their brief yet bountiful Soviet sojourn, filmed in HD. By turns hilarious and horrible, you’ll witness elation, desperation, misery, destruction, inebriation, dejection, pitfalls, pratfalls, dancing, bathing, and unconscionable acts of malice…