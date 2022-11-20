Not Available

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

  • Family
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount

When the evil Dr. Robotnik and his sidekick Knuckles make an unexpected visit to Earth on the search for an all-powerful emerald, Sonic joins forces with a new ally named Tails and embarks on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Cast

Ben SchwartzSonic the Hedgehog (voice)
Jim CarreyDr. Robotnik
Idris ElbaKnuckles the Echidna (voice)
Colleen O'ShaughnesseyMiles "Tails" Prower (voice)
James MarsdenTom Wachowski
Tika SumpterMaddie Wachowski

View Full Cast >

Images

6 More Images