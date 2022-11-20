Sonic The Hedgehog 2

When the evil Dr. Robotnik and his sidekick Knuckles make an unexpected visit to Earth on the search for an all-powerful emerald, Sonic joins forces with a new ally named Tails and embarks on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
|Ben Schwartz
|Sonic the Hedgehog (voice)
|Jim Carrey
|Dr. Robotnik
|Idris Elba
|Knuckles the Echidna (voice)
|Colleen O'Shaughnessey
|Miles "Tails" Prower (voice)
|James Marsden
|Tom Wachowski
|Tika Sumpter
|Maddie Wachowski
