4th Period Mystery

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

During fourth period, high schooler Da-jeong finds his classmate Tae-gyu dead in a classroom and Jeong-hun standing in front of him with blood on his clothes. In order to stop Jeong-hun from becoming the prime suspect, Da-jeong must help him find the real murderer, who is still inside the school building, under 40 minutes before period four ends.

Cast

Kang So-raLee Da-jeong
Sang-geun JoKim Tae-gyoo
Jeong Seok-yongKang Gook-man
Jeon Jun-hongEmbassy
Lee Young-jinYun Sang-mi
Kim Dong-beomDo-il

