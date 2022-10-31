4th Period Mystery

During fourth period, high schooler Da-jeong finds his classmate Tae-gyu dead in a classroom and Jeong-hun standing in front of him with blood on his clothes. In order to stop Jeong-hun from becoming the prime suspect, Da-jeong must help him find the real murderer, who is still inside the school building, under 40 minutes before period four ends.
|Kang So-ra
|Lee Da-jeong
|Sang-geun Jo
|Kim Tae-gyoo
|Jeong Seok-yong
|Kang Gook-man
|Jeon Jun-hong
|Embassy
|Lee Young-jin
|Yun Sang-mi
|Kim Dong-beom
|Do-il
