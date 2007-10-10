5 Centimeters Per Second

Takaki and Akari are two classmates in elementary school. During their time together they have become close friends. Their relationship is tested when Akari moves to another city because of her parents' jobs. Both of them struggle to keep their friendship alive, as time and distance slowly pulls them apart. When Takaki finds out that he is moving further away, he decides to visit Akari one last time.
|Yoshimi Kondou
|Young Akari Shinohara (voice)
|Satomi Hanamura
|Kanae Sumita (voice)
|Risa Mizuno
|(voice)
|Ayaka Onoue
|Akari Shinohara (voice)
|Yuka Terazaki
|(voice)
|Hiroshi Shimozaki
|(voice)
