2007

5 Centimeters Per Second

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 2007

Studio

CoMix Wave Films

Takaki and Akari are two classmates in elementary school. During their time together they have become close friends. Their relationship is tested when Akari moves to another city because of her parents' jobs. Both of them struggle to keep their friendship alive, as time and distance slowly pulls them apart. When Takaki finds out that he is moving further away, he decides to visit Akari one last time.

Cast

Yoshimi KondouYoung Akari Shinohara (voice)
Satomi HanamuraKanae Sumita (voice)
Risa Mizuno(voice)
Ayaka OnoueAkari Shinohara (voice)
Yuka Terazaki(voice)
Hiroshi Shimozaki(voice)

View Full Cast >

Images