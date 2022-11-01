5 Frações de Uma Quase História

An obsessive photographer crazy for female feet; a man that projects himself on situations he sees on TV; a simple public officer that receives a proposal from a corrupt Judge; a slaughter in a marriage crisis and a broken heart secretary that dreams to get married. These five characters will have their lives changed from a hot weekend.
|Gero Camilo
|Vicente
|Cynthia Falabella
|Lúcia
|Murilo Grossi
|Beto
|Claudio Jaborandy
|Antônio
|Leonardo Medeiros
|Carlos
|Carlos Magno Ribeiro
|Delegado
View Full Cast >