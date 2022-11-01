Not Available

5 Frações de Uma Quase História

  • Drama

An obsessive photographer crazy for female feet; a man that projects himself on situations he sees on TV; a simple public officer that receives a proposal from a corrupt Judge; a slaughter in a marriage crisis and a broken heart secretary that dreams to get married. These five characters will have their lives changed from a hot weekend.

Cast

Gero CamiloVicente
Cynthia FalabellaLúcia
Murilo GrossiBeto
Claudio JaborandyAntônio
Leonardo MedeirosCarlos
Carlos Magno RibeiroDelegado

