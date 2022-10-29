Not Available

5 Sundarikal (English: Five Beautiful Women) is a 2013 Malayalam romantic anthology film. It contains five short stories on love about five types of women - mother, daughter, lover, wife and actress. The stories are directed by Shyju Khalid, Sameer Thahir, Aashiq Abu, Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed, and feature an ensemble cast. The film is being produced by Amal Neerad Productions. The music directors are Gopi Sundar, Bijibal, Prashant Pillai and Yakzan Gary Pereira. The film reached theatres on June 20. A promo song by popular Kochi-based rock band Black Letters was also released. The featurette Sethulakshmi is an adaptation of M. Mukundan's short story Photo while Kullante Bharya is based on a Chinese story, The Tall Woman and Her Short Husband by Feng Jicai