Tolga is confused. His girlfriend has left him, but he feels no sense of sadness. But he wants to change that. So he asks his best friend Burak, an imaginative guy who sells kebabs, how he could cry. Burak, who is an expert in feelings, or at least in showing feelings, offers him various techniques. But the more he tries, the more Tolga begins to question his own friendship. Up to the point where Burak asks him a very serious question…