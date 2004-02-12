50 First Dates

Henry is a player skilled at seducing women. But when this veterinarian meets Lucy, a girl with a quirky problem when it comes to total recall, he realizes it's possible to fall in love all over again…and again, and again. That's because the delightful Lucy has no short-term memory, so Henry must woo her day after day until he finally sweeps her off her feet.
|Adam Sandler
|Henry Roth
|Drew Barrymore
|Lucy Whitmore
|Rob Schneider
|Ula
|Sean Astin
|Doug Whitmore
|Lusia Strus
|Alexa
|Dan Aykroyd
|Dr. Keats
