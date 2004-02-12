2004

50 First Dates

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

February 12th, 2004

Studio

Happy Madison Productions

Henry is a player skilled at seducing women. But when this veterinarian meets Lucy, a girl with a quirky problem when it comes to total recall, he realizes it's possible to fall in love all over again…and again, and again. That's because the delightful Lucy has no short-term memory, so Henry must woo her day after day until he finally sweeps her off her feet.

Cast

Adam SandlerHenry Roth
Drew BarrymoreLucy Whitmore
Rob SchneiderUla
Sean AstinDoug Whitmore
Lusia StrusAlexa
Dan AykroydDr. Keats

