A misfit group of New Mexico cowboys find themselves on the journey of a lifetime when they learn their crooked-footed racehorse qualifies to run in the Kentucky Derby. Based on the true story of Mine That Bird, the cowboys must overcome impossible odds even before they reach Churchill Downs and the land of Kentucky's blue bloods.
|Christian Kane
|Mark Allen
|William Devane
|Leonard Doc Blach
|Madelyn Deutch
|Alex
|Todd Lowe
|Kelly
|David Atkinson
|Bill Woolley
|Hugo Perez
|Miguel
