2014

50 to 1

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

March 20th, 2014

A misfit group of New Mexico cowboys find themselves on the journey of a lifetime when they learn their crooked-footed racehorse qualifies to run in the Kentucky Derby. Based on the true story of Mine That Bird, the cowboys must overcome impossible odds even before they reach Churchill Downs and the land of Kentucky's blue bloods.

Cast

Christian KaneMark Allen
William DevaneLeonard Doc Blach
Madelyn DeutchAlex
Todd LoweKelly
David AtkinsonBill Woolley
Hugo PerezMiguel

