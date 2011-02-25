Due to political pressure from the American public, the Air Force has decided to allow two well-known reporters limited access to the most secretive base on the planet. But when one of the base’s “long-term visitors” exploits this unprecedented visit as a chance to liberate himself and his fellow alien captives, Area 51 turns from a secure government base to a horrifying destination of terror.
|Jason London
|Aaron 'Shoes' Schumacher
|Bruce Boxleitner
|Col. Martin
|Vanessa Branch
|Claire
|Tammi Arender
|Rachel Miner
|Sgt. Hannah
