2011

51

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 25th, 2011

Studio

After Dark Films

Due to political pressure from the American public, the Air Force has decided to allow two well-known reporters limited access to the most secretive base on the planet. But when one of the base’s “long-term visitors” exploits this unprecedented visit as a chance to liberate himself and his fellow alien captives, Area 51 turns from a secure government base to a horrifying destination of terror.

Cast

Jason LondonAaron 'Shoes' Schumacher
Bruce BoxleitnerCol. Martin
Vanessa BranchClaire
Tammi Arender
Rachel MinerSgt. Hannah

Images