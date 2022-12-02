511 Best Photographs of Mars

Not Available

The film introduces a selection of various guest types in cafes and night clubs in late 1960s when old ladies still had some bourgeois manners from the first republic of Estonia and the youngsters of the Soviet regime were not served in a restaurant if they had no proper clothing. The guests of Tallinn's legendary cafes "Pearl" and "Moscow" were filmed in their own time. The uniqueness of the film is expressed through a strangely independent soundtrack that observes everyday bustle from the heights of melancholy poetry and remote uranography. Artur Alliksaar's poetry is read by Aarne Üksküla.